Pinche Pendejo: Fat Joe Sounds Off On Donald Trump’s “Delusional” Response To Puerto Rico Hurricane [Video]

Fat Joe Responds To Trump Comments About Puerto Rico

Fat Joe isn’t here for any of Donald Trump’s self-congratulations regarding the government’s pathetic response to the horrific tragedy of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year.

TMZ caught up with Don Cartagena to get his thoughts and Joey pulled NO punches.

Check out what he had to say in the video below.

We’re with Joe. 2 years can’t go by fast enough. To make matters even more infuriating, Donald has just hopped his orange a$$ on Twitter to deny the lives of the thousands who died because of him.