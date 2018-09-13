Beef In These Tweets: Debra Messing Tears Into Susan Sarandon On Twitter Over Trump Comments

Debra Messing And Susan Sarandon Have Twitter Beef

Who knew these actresses were so passionate about politics? Debra Messing unleashed all of her Twitter might on Susan Sarandon Wednesday after ‘Variety’ tweeted out a link to an interview with Sarandon where they ask her to grade Trump’s performance and she says he’d have to start over to deserve a grade BUT then she launches into a much longer speech about how perhaps we had to see how bad things could get in order for more women and people of color to be inspired to run… to which Debra Messing replied “STFU Susan… and a whole lot more!!!

The Variety headline that started it all below:

Donald Trump has, if anything, inspired more women and people of color to run for office, says actress Susan Sarandon #VarietyStudio presented by @att at #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/eVIsI9kAWe — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2018

Debra’s reaction was lengthy!

STFU SUSAN. Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that HRC IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children https://t.co/UuXLLdahaB — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

INDEFINITELY in internment camps with their new policy, DESTROYING all attempts to protect our environment (yes the water you properted to care about), endangered animals, taking away women’s ACCESS to health care and legal abortion, trying to block POC from Voting with extreme — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

Judges who will support jerrymandering efforts, not to mention destroying ALL good will and allied relationships across the Globe. Oh, and lest you forget Syria, Crimea, and putting PRO-RUSSIA agenda BEFORE the United States best interests. YES, do go on — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

And LAUD the effect Trump has had. Out of DESPERATION & PANIC for the DESTRUCTION of the Soul of our country. But you don’t want to look at THAT part of the equation. Because then you’d have to admit you were dead WRONG running around bellowing that HRC was more dangerous than — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

Trump. Only a self righteous, narcissist would continue to spout off and not – in the face of Americans’ pain and agony -be contrite and apologize for your part in this catastrophe. But, you do you Susan. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

Yeah. That’s right. She had the GALL. https://t.co/UuXLLdahaB — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

Sarandon tried to address Messing’s rant, pleading for her to watch the video and not fall for the headline.

Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety's clickbait headline, which btw has no quotation marks. That’s a clue… https://t.co/pAIxBDNW5G — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 12, 2018

I understand why @Variety's clickbait headline would be upsetting, but after you actually watch the video, you’ll see that’s not what I said. Now that you’re riled up, use that energy to call Collins, Murkowski & those Dem Senators still on the fence & tell them to #StopKavanaugh https://t.co/0G2MCpVpgi — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 12, 2018

But Debra Messing replied that she HAD watched the video! Twice at that.

Oh believe me, I watched it. Twice. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 13, 2018

We’re confused? Are these two women not both anti-Trump? Seems like they may be focused on the wrong things.

