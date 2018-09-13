MeToo: 60 Minutes Producer Fired After Threatening Jericka Duncan’s Job For Reporting Sex Assault Allegations Against Him

Jericka Duncan Threatened By 60 Minutes Producer Over Sex Misconduct Reporting

Jericka Duncan’s job was threatened by 60 Minutes producer Jeff Fager in a hostile text message that was meant to keep her from reporting on his sexual misconduct allegations.

.@jeffglor to @Jerickaduncan: "…You have been on this since the beginning. You have done great work. It's difficult enough without dealing with this. That message was unacceptable. I think it's important for you to know…that the entire team at Evening News supports you 100%." pic.twitter.com/E43JYHad9t — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 12, 2018

According to PageSix, Duncan contacted Fager to let him know that a SEVENTH former employee had come forth to reveal that he had touched her inappropriately. Fager replied with the text message mentioned above and was subsequently fired.

CBS President David Rhodes says that the firing wasn’t directly related to the text, however:

“…he violated company policy and it is our commitment to uphold those policies at every level.”

As for Fager himself, it should come as no surprise that he still isn’t taking responsibility for his actions:

“[CBS] terminated my contract early because I sent a text message to one of our own CBS reporters demanding that she be fair in covering the story.” He acknowledged that his language in the text was “harsh,” but said that “although journalists received harsh demands for fairness all the time, CBS didn’t like it.” He ended, “One such note should not result in termination after 36 years, but it did.”

Yeah, yeah, yeah FOH, *allegedly* pervy old man.