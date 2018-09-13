Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What Your ’90s Rap Crush Looks Like Now
’90s Rap Crushes In 2018
Ahhh yea, we BYKE with the most swooned over, panty-targeted ’90s rappers for you to re-swoon over decades after heating up Rap City, Yo! MTV Raps, The Source Awards and literally everything else during the greatest, wokest, most colorful Hippity-Hoppity era of ALL-TIME.
Hit the flip to see what your fave ’90s Rap crush looks like now.
Method Man
Chris Smith of Kris Kross
Mercedes (YES, that Mercedes with the iconic No Limit cover)
Silkk The Shocker
Continue Slideshow
Foxy Brown
Bizzy Bone
Redman
Salt N Pepa
Warren G
Fredro Starr
MC Hammer
View this post on Instagram
Regardless of what naysayers say about Bow Wow, they can’t say that he hasn’t had one of the most prolific careers in entertainment. He accomplished more by age 15 than most rappers will in their entire careers. From platinum records to blockbuster movies to his sold-out scream tours and his unforgettable days as Mr. 106 and Park, he doesn’t have anything to prove. Still, it makes perfect sense that the 7-year-old cussing on Snoop’s debut album, Doggystyle, years ago would today at 31 be one of the executive producers on WE TV’s hit reality series “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.” If anyone is a living testimony of what growing up hip-hop looks like, the good vs bad, the highs vs lows, the pandemonium vs silence, it’s Bow Wow. Via @rollingout Magazine (full cover story on rollingout.com)
Bow Wow
Krayzie Bone
Treach
View this post on Instagram
When the media slings mud, we use it to build huts/Irrefutable facts, merciful, beautiful black/Beloved brother, you fail to embarrass him, harassin' him/To my life, your life pales in comparison/So go write whatever blog, messiness is not ever the god. Song Title : EVERYTHING. NASIR
Nas
Big Daddy Kane
Ice Cube
LL Cool J
View this post on Instagram
Rakim talks about @JayZ's 4:44 album and older Hip Hop culture. 🎤👑 #rakim #rakimallah #godmc #444 #ReasonableDoubt #InMyLifetime #HardKnockLife #Dynasty #Blueprint #Blackout #AmericanGangster #KingdomCome #MagnaCarta #WatchTheThrone #StreetsIsWatching #jay #hova #kanye #weezy #redman #2pac #drake #biggie #notoriousbig #bigpun #newyork #nyc #brooklyn #jayz #jigga #hova
Rakim
Special Ed
Feature photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET