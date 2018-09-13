Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What Your ’90s Rap Crush Looks Like Now

- By Bossip Staff
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

’90s Rap Crushes In 2018

Ahhh yea, we BYKE with the most swooned over, panty-targeted ’90s rappers for you to re-swoon over decades after heating up Rap City, Yo! MTV Raps, The Source Awards and literally everything else during the greatest, wokest, most colorful Hippity-Hoppity era of ALL-TIME.

View this post on Instagram

When you think about it.. are we really free?

A post shared by L❌z’s ❌World (@lilzanesworld) on

Hit the flip to see what your fave ’90s Rap crush looks like now.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Method Man

Chris Smith of Kris Kross

View this post on Instagram

When you think about it.. are we really free?

A post shared by L❌z’s ❌World (@lilzanesworld) on

Lil’ Zane

Lil’ Kim

    Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

    Foxy Brown

    View this post on Instagram

    After 1 month with the doc’s formula.

    A post shared by D.O.C Curry (@c.d.o.c) on

    The D.O.C.

    View this post on Instagram

    I guess luck is on your side….

    A post shared by A+ (@therealaplus) on

    A+

    View this post on Instagram

    Chiming in from the I-101S

    A post shared by DJ QUIK (@djquik) on

    DJ Quik

    View this post on Instagram

    Huh?????

    A post shared by Krayzie Bone ™ (@krayzie_bone) on

    Krayzie Bone

    View this post on Instagram

    Day 2 on the Riviera Maya. 💕🥥

    A post shared by Romeo Miller (@romeomiller) on

    Romeo

    View this post on Instagram

    Where my dogz at ?!

    A post shared by DMX (@dmx) on

    DMX

    View this post on Instagram

    #focused AND #grateful

    A post shared by mclyte (@mclyte) on

    MC Lyte

    View this post on Instagram

    Time to see what my family got in store for my birthday. 👀

    A post shared by Big Daddy Kane (@officialbigdaddykane) on

    Big Daddy Kane

    View this post on Instagram

    I stood tall threw it all.,,,

    A post shared by AZ (@quietazmoney) on

    AZ

    View this post on Instagram

    Work Hard Play Hard

    A post shared by Special Ed (@specialedmusic) on

    Special Ed

    Feature photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

