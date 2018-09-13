#RHOA Coupledom: Cynthia Bailey Spotted Swapping Spit With Her Sportscaster Sweetie
Cynthia Bailey Spotted Kissing Mike Hill
Remember when we told you that Cynthia Bailey’s dating Fox sportscaster Mike Hill?
Well, the two are clearly still going strong because HipHollywood caught footage of the two swapping spit at an L.A. establishment and looking ready for a nightcap.
Oh y’all READY, READY, huh?
Cynthia a.k.a. #CHill as she calls herself will presumably show more of her relationship on RHOA season 11.
Impromptu birthday party at the lake for @itsmikehill. No makeup & no cameras, just a good time, and lots of love. Thank you @greggleakes for your beautiful speech & helping Mike clean up after. Thanks @neneleakes for always being the life of the party. Sorry I had to put you out in the end😂 Love you guys❤️ #CHill #mikesbirthday #CHillin #leoseason #lovemyleo #leomen #lakebailey #love #nomakeup #freddyo #datenight
What do YOU think about Cynthia and her bae Mike Hill???