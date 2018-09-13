#RHOA Coupledom: Cynthia Bailey Spotted Swapping Spit With Her Sportscaster Sweetie

- By Bossip Staff
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for PGD Global/Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Cynthia Bailey Spotted Kissing Mike Hill

Remember when we told you that Cynthia Bailey’s dating Fox sportscaster Mike Hill?

❤️ @itsmikehill #CHill #LA #datenight

Well, the two are clearly still going strong because HipHollywood caught footage of the two swapping spit at an L.A. establishment and looking ready for a nightcap.

Oh y’all READY, READY, huh?

Cynthia a.k.a. #CHill as she calls herself will presumably show more of her relationship on RHOA season 11.

What do YOU think about Cynthia and her bae Mike Hill???

