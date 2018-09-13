RHOA Coupledom: Cynthia Bailey Spotted Swapping Spit With Her Sportscaster Sweetie

Cynthia Bailey Spotted Kissing Mike Hill

Remember when we told you that Cynthia Bailey’s dating Fox sportscaster Mike Hill?

Well, the two are clearly still going strong because HipHollywood caught footage of the two swapping spit at an L.A. establishment and looking ready for a nightcap.

Oh y’all READY, READY, huh?

Cynthia a.k.a. #CHill as she calls herself will presumably show more of her relationship on RHOA season 11.

What do YOU think about Cynthia and her bae Mike Hill???