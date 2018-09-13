Oops: Laura Ingraham’s Brother Drags Her Through The Lie-ery Pits Of Faux News For Her Ignorant Comments

He Shows No Mercy

Laura Ingraham‘s brother is going AWF.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Curtis Ingraham spilled ALL the tea and told us how he REALLY feels about his sister.

No one can say Ms. Laura doesn’t deserve it. This is the same Fox News commentator who told LeBron James he should just “shut up and dribble” instead of speaking up on social issues, AND the same woman who allegedly did the Nazi salute at the Republican National Convention.

What does Curtis think about all this?

“I think she’s a monster,” he told The Daily Beast.

This isn’t the first time Curtis has critiqued his sister either. He goes off on her all the time on Twitter. In one tweet The Daily Beast captured, he said, “My sister’s repeated mean spirited, flip and insensitive remarks makes me, her brother, question her very humanity.”

At one point, Curtis even encouraged advertisers to boycott Laura’s show following her insensitive comments about Parkland school-shooting survivor David Hogg.

Curtis has also tweeted about Laura’s racist past, saying, “My sister’s racist comments date back to her freshman days at Dartmouth when she would mock her black roommate by speaking jive with her friends. Shameful!”

Curtis’ epic dragging of his sister doesn’t stop there. He continued to tell the world how he feels about her with The Daily Beast: “She’s very smart, she’s well spoken, but her emotional heart is just kind of dead. And you see it in her face when you see her on TV. She’s ready to destroy. She does not listen to understand — she listens to respond. And her response is always an attack.”

Curtis continued to say that he speaks out against his sister for the sake of this country. “Our country has been thrown into this divisive state. So now I feel like I have got to speak out, I’ve got to speak out for my own sanity.”

And speak out he does! You can check out more of his thoughts over at The Daily Beast.