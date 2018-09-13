We Gon Be Alright? Barack Obama Had This To Say About The Future Of America [Video]

Most Americans can feel that there’s something off with the state of our nation today. Whether not everyone agrees that it’s Trump’s fault is another story.

But one thing we all can agree on is that Barack Obama is the man to go to when you need hope. The former Prez recently responded to the burning question that everyone wants an answer to: Is America Going To Be Ok?

America will be fine, as long as people of good will across the political spectrum participate and make sure they vote. When people vote, then Congress reflects the values of our country. But it’s gonna require folks getting out of the mindset that we’re helpless and there’s nothing we can do.

Yeah, yeah, we hear you. But we miss you 44!

Thoughts?