Hate It Or Love It!?!? The Black Eyed Peas Announce Their First Album In 8 Years

The Black Eyed Peas Are Officially Back

The Black Eyed Peas are back…but without Fergie, this time around.

On Wednesday, the group released a politically-charged song titled “Big Love.”

The track tackles gun violence, police brutality, and race relations, and the group is here to deliver their always uplifting messages about the importance of love, especially in times of uncertainty like these.

“Big Love” was released as part of a voter registration campaign, and proceeds from the song will go toward March for Our Lives as well as Families Belong Together.

This brand new single will appear on the Black Eyed Peas’ upcoming album Masters of the Sun, which is expected to drop on October 12, almost eight years after they dropped their last full-length project, The Beginning.

In support of their new album, the group is also going on a European tour starting at the end of October.

Are you here for a new Black Eyed Peas album?!