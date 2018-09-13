New Music: Mookie Mardi Gra “No Cap” Mixtape Hosted By DJ Scream

Mookie Mardi Gra Got Next With New Mixtape “No Cap”

If you don’t know now you know! Mookie Mardi Gra’s upcoming mixtape entitled ‘NO CAP’ is dropping 9.14.18 with features from 21 Savage, Money Man, Young Booke, ManMan Savage and Gaten with production from producers ZayToven & J Reid.

Mookie Mardi Gra is also slated to host a mixtape release party at Escobar Lounge on the 14th as well.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Ga, Maverick Morris AKA Mookie Mardi Gra, is a gem in an oversaturated market. With a fresh sound and boisterous personality, Mookie is known by his peers as the life of the party.

Growing up in the Glenwood area, widely known as Zone 6, Mookie battled with homelessness and looming hardship. Using his hardships as inspiration, the Atlanta rapper prides himself on the struggle that helps molds his music. Influenced by musical greats like Jay Z, Andre 3000, and Future, it’s no wonder why Mookie Mardi Gra has such a diverse sound.

In addition to being backed by the independent label Full Blown Ent., Mookie Mardi Gra is under the mentorship of legendary Bigga Rankin and is on the fast track to climbing the Billboard charts this year.

Back in 2017, Mookie released his hard hitting track, “Rock Solid” featuring Blac Youngsta. With “Rock Solid” at over 1 million views on Youtube, it’s obvious that Mookie Mardi Gra is next up.

Download “No Cap” Here on 9/14