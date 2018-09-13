Better Recognize: New York Rapper Don Q Tells Nicki Minaj To Get Her Head Out Of Her ‘Big, Oblivious’ Azz [Video]

By Bossip Staff
Picture by: Neil Warner / SplashNews.com

NYC Where Ya At??? Don Q Sends A Message To Nicki Minaj

On the last episode of Queen Radio, Funk Flex proposed a rap cypher featuring Tekashi69 and rapper Don Q. Nicki seemed oblivious to who Don Q is….and now he has a message for her.

“Get your head out your big azz and put your ear to the street.”

Uhhh, ok. Did YOU know anything about this young man???

