Better Recognize: New York Rapper Don Q Tells Nicki Minaj To Get Her Head Out Of Her ‘Big, Oblivious’ Azz [Video]

NYC Where Ya At??? Don Q Sends A Message To Nicki Minaj

On the last episode of Queen Radio, Funk Flex proposed a rap cypher featuring Tekashi69 and rapper Don Q. Nicki seemed oblivious to who Don Q is….and now he has a message for her.

“Get your head out your big azz and put your ear to the street.”

Nicki Minaj needs to put some respect on Don Q's name pic.twitter.com/xuKAUuzVkf — FlyestAround (@around_flyest) September 12, 2018

Uhhh, ok. Did YOU know anything about this young man???