‘Tick Tock!’ Here’s What Joseline Hernandez Thinks About Cardi & Nicki’s NYFW Brawl
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Joseline Hernandez Speaks On Nicki Minaj V.S. Cardi B
Joseline Hernandez had a LOT to say about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s New York Fashion Week brawl. According to the Puerto Rican Princess, the ladies went at it for reasons outside of Nicki’s alleged “like” of a shady baby Kulure post.
“It ain’t about no kids. I don’t know whose time is ticking—tick tock, tick tock. You used to be a boy you bought teeth, ass, lipo, reconstruction of your whole body. Who really are you, ma?!” said Joseline.
See more of her tonight at 10/9 C on “Bossip on WE TV!”