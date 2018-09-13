The Plot Thickens: Offset Allegedly Throwing Jabs Nicki Minaj On IG Has Sparked This INSANE Cheating Conspiracy Theory

Offset Joins The Nicki Minaj Drama

Offset had a few choice words for an unnamed target on Instagram yesterday and it everyone seems to think he was aiming at one Nicki Minaj:

“N**** should stay in their lane, I don’t play fair,” said one caption. The next: “Every n***** around you gonna feel this smoke, innocent and all lol…See I’m really on that s*** you talking. Don’t play around when I see n**** I’m not gone play.”

This had lots of Barbz and those with keen eyes thinking it was all about Nicki Minaj. But was it? Offset hasn’t confirmed and Nicki has been quiet.

However, a few fans have come up with a very wild conspiracy theory about Nicki and Offset that you have to see on the flip.