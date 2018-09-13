Destiny’s Reunion: A Very Preggo LeToya Luckett Reunited With Beyoncé & Gave Everyone The Warmest Fuzzies
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10
❯
❮
Queen Bey & LeToya’s Reunion Shatters Twitter
We didn’t see a Beyoncé and LeToya Luckett reunion coming but it definitely happened during the Arlington stop of OTR II in a genuinely heart-warming moment for Destiny’s Child fans that gave everyone the warmest fuzzies.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Queen Bey & LeToya’s reunion on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo: Instagram