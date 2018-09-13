Destiny’s Reunion: A Very Preggo LeToya Luckett Reunited With Beyoncé & Gave Everyone The Warmest Fuzzies

- By Bossip Staff
Love. ♥️

Queen Bey & LeToya’s Reunion Shatters Twitter

We didn’t see a Beyoncé and LeToya Luckett reunion coming but it definitely happened during the Arlington stop of OTR II in a genuinely heart-warming moment for Destiny’s Child fans that gave everyone the warmest fuzzies.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Queen Bey & LeToya’s reunion on the flip.

