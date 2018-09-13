Oh, We In There! Michelle Obama Announces 10-Date ‘Becoming’ Book Tour
Michelle Obama Is Going On A Book Tour
Michelle Obama went on Instagram on Wednesday night to share some good news with all of her loyal supporters. Only two years since her departure from the White House, and the former first lady has completed her memoir.
Becoming is set to hit shelves on November 13, which is the same day she’ll kick off her 10-date book tour in Chicago. The tour will continue to take her through arenas across America throughout the holiday season. Other cities include Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Detroit, Denver, San Francisco and the final stop, Dallas. Obama is promising that her book will be a candid reflection of her life, including a round-up off the small moments that helped shape who she is today.
“This fall, I’d like to share that fuller story with all of you on my book tour. It’s the story of my humdrum plainness, my tiny victories, my lasting bruises, my ordinary hopes and worries,” Obama said via her Instagram page. “It’s the story of who I am, truly, and I’m proud of it—blemishes and all.”
Anyone who wants to purchase tickets early can register as a Ticketmaster Verified Fan to purchase presale tickets. For everyone else, public sale begins on Sept. 21.
You can get tickets here.