The After Party: Bad Gyal RiRi Rocks Diamonds & Gucci To Celebrate Savage X Fenty Line

Rihanna Attends NYFW After Party At 1 Oak

Last night, Rihanna capped New York Fashion Week off with a lingerie-themed after party in honor of her new Savage x Fenty line. Per usual, the “Sex With Me” singer’s badgyal style was on full display, this time in Gucci.

Pairing what could only be a Savage x Fenty bralette with the look, Rih did not come to play, as she let her hair down and covered her wrists in diamonds.

Aye!! Just dropped da new @savagexfenty FW ‘18 collection. Check out all the styles featured in the #SAVAGEXFW18 show tonight and be the first to get yours now! https://t.co/REsWcgSg1K pic.twitter.com/LrSOdsTj4w — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 13, 2018

Check out more photos from her big night on the flip. James Harden, Robin Thicke, and Meek Mill were also spotted arriving to the venue.