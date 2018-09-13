The After Party: Bad Gyal RiRi Rocks Diamonds & Gucci To Celebrate Savage X Fenty Line

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

Rihanna Wears Gucci To 1 Oak After Party For Savage x Fenty Lingerie Line

Rihanna Attends NYFW After Party At 1 Oak

Last night, Rihanna capped New York Fashion Week off with a lingerie-themed after party in honor of her new Savage x Fenty line. Per usual, the “Sex With Me” singer’s badgyal style was on full display, this time in Gucci.

Pairing what could only be a Savage x Fenty bralette with the look, Rih did not come to play, as she let her hair down and covered her wrists in diamonds.

Check out more photos from her big night on the flip. James Harden, Robin Thicke, and Meek Mill were also spotted arriving to the venue.

