Kevin Hart & Will Packer Make Surprise Stop At Atlanta High School, Take Over Morehouse College

Kevin Hart & Will Packer Surprise High School, Visit Morehouse

Kevin Hart and super producer Will Packer showed up and showed out at Langston Hughes High School where they surprised over 400 students in a packed auditorium while promoting their soon-to-be smash Night School. Welcomed by V-103’s Greg Street, students and teachers went crazy as the special guests stepped on stage, posed for pics and took crowd selfies.

Moments later, the crowd exploded when Kevin revealed his generous gift to their school on behalf of the film. Thanks to his additional contribution, a donation of $2,500 turned into $12,500 and brought tears to the principal’s eyes. Office Depot joined in the fun presenting six pallets of classroom supplies and furniture that left the school overflowing with joy.

Once they wrapped up, Kevin and Will skrrrted over to the Atlanta University Center for a special REAL Talk event at Morehouse College. Students lined up nearly three hours prior to the standing-room only event where Kevin and Will encouraged students to strive for their goals and support each other.

Night School (also starring Tiffany Haddish, Yvonne Orji, Romany Malco and Fat Joe) hits theaters Friday, August 28!

Photos courtesy of Paras Griffin for Universal Pictures/Getty Images