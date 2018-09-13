Funky Cold Meemaw: Ellen Brings Missy Elliott To Perform “Work It” With Viral Karaoke Star Mary Halsey [Video]

Missy Elliott Performs “Work It” On Ellen With Mary Halsey

Some you may remember the funky white lady named Mary Halsey that we posted about a couple of months ago.

Mary Halsey knows every single word to Missy Elliott’s hit “Work It” verbatim and went viral with her rousing backyard rendition.

Today, Ellen surprised Mary not only with the opportunity to perform on her show, but perform WITH Missy Elliott. Mary had NO idea. Her reaction was priceless!

This is awesome lol.