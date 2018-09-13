Tamar Braxton Says Iyanla Vanzant ‘Sex Shamed’ Her Over Her Childhood Molestation

Tamar Braxton Calls Out Iyanla Vanzant On “Wendy Williams”

Tamar Braxton shared some shocking news today on Wendy Williams. After gushing over her new man, a Nigerian Harvard grad who’s more than a snack, he’s a “Lunchable”, Tamar told Wendy about her time chatting with Iyanla Vanzant.

As previously reported the Braxtons who’ve been involved in a “Braxton Family Values” walkout, recently sat down with the life coach to hash out their differences. According to Tamar however, the family session wasn’t helpful—in part because she was forced to admit that she was the victim of sexual abuse as a child by BOTH sides of her family.

Not only that, Tamar claims that Iyanla tried to “sex shame” her over the claims.



Tamar continued to speak out on Instagram: