Tamar Braxton Says Iyanla Vanzant ‘Sex Shamed’ Her Over Her Childhood Molestation
Tamar Braxton Calls Out Iyanla Vanzant On “Wendy Williams”
Tamar Braxton shared some shocking news today on Wendy Williams. After gushing over her new man, a Nigerian Harvard grad who’s more than a snack, he’s a “Lunchable”, Tamar told Wendy about her time chatting with Iyanla Vanzant.
As previously reported the Braxtons who’ve been involved in a “Braxton Family Values” walkout, recently sat down with the life coach to hash out their differences. According to Tamar however, the family session wasn’t helpful—in part because she was forced to admit that she was the victim of sexual abuse as a child by BOTH sides of her family.
Not only that, Tamar claims that Iyanla tried to “sex shame” her over the claims.
OMG!
Tamar continued to speak out on Instagram:
“Today Wendy asked me what happened at my sisters meeting and why did I walk out. Since someone there decided that they would ask me about something so private, so embarrassing, so secretive in front of EVERYONE that was there, I felt like my life was flashing before my eyes and IMMEDIATELY started to cry.
Not because someone decided to allow someone else to tell MY SECRET, not because I was asked if it were True in front of a hundred strangers, but because once again my right to choose was taken from me all over again.
I decided to Tell Wendy and the world MY secret, MYSELF that I have been a victim of abuse not once, twice, ten, but multiple times by multiple “family members” I’ve never told ANYONE other than Two people in my life and they both have held this close to them.”
One Being the man that I am with now and EVERY, SINGLE DAY he says I'm so beautiful and my scars makes me even more attractive. I felt that because this has happened to me recently, that something HAD to be done about people who DID know and tried to make People embarrassed and ashamed about something that has happened to them!!! I never EVER again want anyone to feel so little and so small or even ashamed about something they had no control over. I wanted to create a space where you can tell your OWN story with out anyone commenting or making you feel ashamed EVER again!! Go to and tell your story and empower yourself starting today! I wanted you to know that no matter how many scars you have… you are the PRETTIEST 💕 I love you all so much noneedTBshame.com