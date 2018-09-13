DatsMyBae: Ball Greezy Is Looking For Someone To Be His Snack

Ball Greezy Is Taking Applications For BAE

“Miami rapper Ball Greezy balances hype party anthems with introspective meditations on life and love.” -Neil Z, Apple Music

Miami’s own Ball Greezy is currently climbing the Billboard Hot 100 List as a featured artist on Lil Duval’s “Smile” along with Snoop Dogg. Not to mention he just performed on Beyonce’s OTR Tour stage in his home town!

Today, Ball Greezy unveils his very own smash hit single video, “Dats My Bae.”tm Saxophone synths, sunrises, sunsets and the crisp breeze from the ocean blue sea generate a sensual vibe as Captain Greezy and his love-interest stir their way back to land to unwind into a plot twist. Follow @BallGreezy for more!