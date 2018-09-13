We Can’t Make This S#!t Up: Oregon Man Named Fellony Hudson Charged With Felony Kidnapping, Felony Eluding, Felony Car Theft

Man Named Fellony Charged With Several Felonies

This man’s mother clearly didn’t love him.

According to NBC4i, a 22-year-old man from Salem, Oregon named Fellony Hudson was charged with several nominal crimes yesterday afternoon.

Fellony was charged with felony kidnapping, felony eluding, felony possession of a stolen car along with four misdemeanors.

Vancouver police got a call that a woman was being assaulted inside a car…a stolen car.

As police caught up with him and a chase ensued. During the chase police say they witnesses the woman attempting to jump out of the car, but was restrained by Fellony. The man was eventually caught after spike strips deflated his tires.

Fellony reportedly the staff at the jail about his frequent heroin use.

He was set up to fail from birth. SMH.