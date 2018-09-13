Kevin Hart & Will Packer Host Star-Studded “Night School” Premiere In Atlanta

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Kevin & Will Host Star-Studded Night School Premiere

Kevin Hart and Will Packer packed out multiple theaters with an exclusive “Night School” screening event that attracted local celebs, social media stars and industry tastemakers who dazzled the red carpet inside Atlantic Station’s always busy Regal theater lobby.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Showered with positive vibes and excitement, Kevin Hart and Will Packer appeared on the scene, did countless carpet interviews, mingled with guests (who were treated to free concessions) and introduced their soon-to-be smash (that’s hilarious btw) to a capacity Atlanta crowd that laughed itself silly the entire night.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Night School (also starring Tiffany Haddish, Yvonne Orji, Romany Malco and Fat Joe) hits theaters Friday, August 28!

Photos courtesy of Paras Griffin for Universal Pictures/Getty Images

