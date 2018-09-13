If This Video Doesn’t Get Drake To Bless Kanye West With His Holy 6 God Forgiveness, Nothing Will

Watch North West Sing Drake’s Hit Song “In My Feelings”

Kanye West really wants to be friends with Drake again—like, more than anything— and now he’s employed a new strategy that just might work.

The superstar hit Instagram moments ago with a video of his daughter singing Drizzy’s hit song “In My Feelings.” North West is in full performance mode, wearing red lipstick as she sings “KeKe, do you love me?!” a capella.

There’s no caption to accompany the clip, but the message is clear. So, um Drake, do you think you’ll be able to forgive and forget soon…or nah? Watch North West showcase her vocals up top.