EGOT GOAT: John Legend Is Joining ‘The Voice’ As A Coach For Season 16

John Legend Is The Newest Host On The Voice

John Legend is officially joining Season 16 of NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice as their newest coach.

Legend–who was most recently in the news for achieving EGOT status this past weekend after he won an Emmy as a producer for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert–will appear on the show’s upcoming cycle this spring, where he will be joining returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, and host Carson Daly. He is going to be replacing Jennifer Hudson, who serves as a coach on Season 15, which premieres September 24.

Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment said of the star: “John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure. His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite season 16.”

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of ‘The Voice.’ I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL,” said Legend.

Not only did the singer get an Emmy win on Sunday, Legend also is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which is set to be announced Monday at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Congrats to Legend on yet another money move!