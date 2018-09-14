Seven Days Of Fail: BOSSIP Presents The 10 Biggest Losers Of The Week Vol. 5

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

10 Biggest Losers Of The Week Once again it’s on. We’re now into our second month of pointing out people who lost this week. After a couple of weeks of a break, Nicki Minaj has made it back! Plus, she’s got company. We have reality stars, fictional characters, politicians and Cardi B! Who’s the biggest loser? Well, this week we will be able to all agree on it, we guarantee that. Take a look…

Tekashi 6ix9ine – His new teeth got him clowned all the way to…whatever briar patch he crawled out from.

Everyone Who Hates Lawrence – HE’S BYKE HAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHA CRY ABOUT IT, LOSERS

A1 – Welcome back, A1. Buddy was really trying to fight EVERYone over his maybe cheating baby momma and he only came out looking foolish.

The Mayor of Kenner, Louisiana – He tried to ban Nikes at his city parks and got put in his wack a$$ place

Jennifer – Her alleged rumor-spreading on BBWLA earned her a quick trip to drag town. What a messy year it’s been for her.

America – Trump still president? Trump is still president.

Angela – If you watch Power then you know why. But NO SPOILERS

Cardi B – Old tweets and moments where she called black women roaches and monkeys resurfaced, causing people to wonder if she’s racist or not. Not ideal, Cardi

Nicki Minaj – Still not a great look for Nicki. She complained about being in trouble in front of white people after a long Queen Radio rant in which she didn’t really redeem herself after the weeks and weeks of bad PR and days of slander from Cardi B.