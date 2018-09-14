Falling Off: Rappers Who Were On The 2017 Highest Earner List Who Didn’t Make The List In 2018
Rappers Who Got Dropped From The Forbes List
It’s an annual tradition to care a bunch about the Forbes list of highest paid rappers. It’s supreme bragging rights! One thing that’s interesting is seeing who stays on years to year and who loses their spots.
This year had six rappers get cut, however, the 20th spot in 2018 was $15 million as opposed to $11 million last year, so all in all this is probably good news.
Well…maybe not for the rappers in question.
Take a look…
Rick Ross – He was worth 11.8 million in 2017, but the lowest earner in 2018 was 15 million
Nicki Minaj – She earned 16 million last year but now isn’t on the list…hmmmm…
Snoop – He’s not on the list anymore but it’s clear he’s not hurting
Swizz Beatz – He was #14 last year but nowhere to be found this year…but his album is about to drop, so 2018 is looking up
Wiz Khalifa – He was wayyyyy up at #7 last year with $28 million but he’s laying low and going to Planet Fitness too much to be trying to make money
Lil Yachty – He edged in last year but didn’t make the cut this year
So who replaced them? Hit the flip to see:
Russ – He squeaks in at #20, earning 15 Ms
Logic – The Grammy-winner is new in the game and he got $17 million
Migos – Their earnings skyrocketed in 2018, dropping them in at $24.5 million
Meek Mill – He also squeaked in at #20 with 15 million
Lil Uzi Vert – He sneaked in but hey, he’s in there
Eminem – A quiet 2017 had him off the list but he’s back to being Em this year and raking in money