Falling Off: Rappers Who Were On The 2017 Highest Earner List Who Didn’t Make The List In 2018

Apega/WENN.com

Rappers Who Got Dropped From The Forbes List

It’s an annual tradition to care a bunch about the Forbes list of highest paid rappers. It’s supreme bragging rights! One thing that’s interesting is seeing who stays on years to year and who loses their spots.

This year had six rappers get cut, however, the 20th spot in 2018 was $15 million as opposed to $11 million last year, so all in all this is probably good news.

Well…maybe not for the rappers in question.

Take a look…

(Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Rick Ross – He was worth 11.8 million in 2017, but the lowest earner in 2018 was 15 million

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis – Womp Womp

Nicki Minaj purple lace Pink carpet arrivals for the Daily Front Row 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards, held at the Park Hyatt New York in New York, New York

PapCulture / SplashNews.com

Nicki Minaj – She earned 16 million last year but now isn’t on the list…hmmmm…

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Snoop – He’s not on the list anymore but it’s clear he’s not hurting

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/FilmMagic)

Swizz Beatz – He was #14 last year but nowhere to be found this year…but his album is about to drop, so 2018 is looking up

Wiz Khalifa – He was wayyyyy up at #7 last year with $28 million but he’s laying low and going to Planet Fitness too much to be trying to make money

    Lil Yachty

    Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

    Lil Yachty – He edged in last year but didn’t make the cut this year

    So who replaced them? Hit the flip to see:

    View this post on Instagram

    I’m Sicilian #heterochromia

    A post shared by Russ (@russ) on

    Russ – He squeaks in at #20, earning 15 Ms

    Scott Legato/Getty Images

    Logic – The Grammy-winner is new in the game and he got $17 million

    (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

    Migos – Their earnings skyrocketed in 2018, dropping them in at $24.5 million

    Judy Eddy/WENN.com

    Meek Mill – He also squeaked in at #20 with 15 million

    WENN.com

    Lil Uzi Vert – He sneaked in but hey, he’s in there

    (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)

    Eminem – A quiet 2017 had him off the list but he’s back to being Em this year and raking in money

