Bickenhead Beef: Cardi B’s Alleged Ex-Roommate Claims She’s Anti-Black, “Smelled Like Fish” And Sold Sex In The Strip Club

Ex-Stripper Named Starmarie Blasts Cardi B

Yikes! A woman claiming to have worked with Cardi B at a NYC strip club and be her roommate is making some NASTY accusations against the rapper. Starmarie, Cardi B’s alleged ex-roommate, took to live stream on instagram to air it all out.

On the live, Starmarie says she and “Caramella” aka Cardi B had a falling out that started over her selling sex, and she’s anti-Black. We CAN NOT confirm if this woman is telling the truth, but we do have the videos of her telling “her side” of her story.

In her livestory, Starmarie claims:

Cardi B allegedly got her fired over a man who didn’t want to pay for her sex because she “smelled like fish.” Instead, he was attracted to Starmarie. She says she however shut him down. Cardi B then allegedly lied to the managers at their club about her having a disease to get her fired. Cardi B allegedly had a friend punch Starmarie in the face, knowing she couldn’t retaliate because of her own legal drama. Cardi B allegedly told Starmarie, a Black woman, to stop telling people she was Black because she was “too pretty to be Black.” “Say you’re mixed with Spanish.” Cardi B allegedly threw a hot cup of coffee on her out of anger.

Here’s where the story starts:

Cardi’s ex roommate exposes her for being a bum ass bitch and loads of other interesting things you might wanna know about a coke head stripper turned rapper/cokehead pic.twitter.com/gZ9vqAW84p — Tyran (@TyranKyran) September 13, 2018

