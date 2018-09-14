Fenty Brand Baby: Model Slick Woods Reportedly Slid Into Labor Immediately After Walking The Runway For Savage x Fenty

Slick Woods Goes Into Labor After Savage x Fenty Runway Show

Slick Woods’ supermodel seed is apparently itching to make a NYFW debut!

According to TMZ, the 22-year-old model’s labor commenced shortly after she strutted the Savage x Fenty runway in pasties and a cutout teddy with a pair of sexy thigh-highs, her baby bump on full display.

Sources say that just as she finished her turn on the catwalk and got backstage, Slick realized her baby boy was on the way. Paramedics were called to the scene, and helped her at the venue before transporting her to a nearby hospital to finish bringing her baby into the world.

No word yet on if her son, set to be named Saphir, is here quite yet. He’s bound to be a looker though, as his father is fellow model Adonis Bosso.

Congratulations to Slick! She seems very excited about becoming a mother, and killed runways until the VERY LAST MOMENT she could while preggo.

Getty