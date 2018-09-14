Back At It, Again: Kim Kardashian Blasted For Allegedly STEALING From Jewelry Designer Tanaya Henry

Tanaya Henry Blasts Kim Kardashian For Swiping Creative Direction

Kimmy Cakes is being called out over the creative direction for her latest photoshoot, and her accuser is fed TF up!

Tanaya Henry, an independent jewelry designer has called Kim and her photographer out. Apparently THE SAME photographer she uses for her “Lip Lace” line, Kim used for her KKW Beauty lipstick shoot. And Tanaya is pointing out that their photos are way TOO similar.

Kim’s photos feature close-ups on her mouth, making a snarling face, including jewelry that looks just like Lip Lace…we can’t lie we see the similarities. Tanaya is clear that these concepts Kim allegedly jacked were HER ideas, that she directed the photography through. So Henry is really upset at BOTH of them.

She also says Kim and her whole family KNOW HER, calling them trash.

Shoutout to @kimkardashianand @marcushyde for completely jacking NOT ONLY my concept, but #LIPLACE too! Crazy part is @marcushyde was my friend long before he started working with @kanyewest & @kimkardashian and has shot @lacebytanaya countless times, but because he got a check out of this, he says it’s not his problem. Kim, you’ve pulled my product & you could’ve again for this shoot. Your whole family’s worn @lacebytanaya. You guys know who I am and you know my shit but pretend you don’t. I just said hi to Kanye on FaceTime 4 days ago. You guys are trash.

