Pras Claps Back At Idea That Ms. Lauryn Hill Didn’t Write ‘Miseducation,’ Says Fugees Won’t Reunite For Millions Of $$$ [Video]

The Proud Haitian Breaks Down The Speculation

Pras was dropping knowledge and speaking his truth in an extensive interview with Hot 97 this week.

The rapper and former Fugees spitter talked about everything from why he doesn’t vote sometimes to how Black people aren’t capitalizing on new technology.

Things got really real when he addressed Mr. Robert Glasper‘s claims that Ms. Lauryn Hill didn’t write all of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

“I can tell you one thousand percent she wrote every single lyric on the album,” Pras said.

Pras then goes on to discuss the Fugees in general and why he wouldn’t reunite with them for millions of dollars. You can check out his side of the story below starting at the 28 minute mark.