What We NOT Finna Do: Faux News Tries To Justify Botham Jean’s Murder By Claiming He Had Weed In His Crib

Fox4 Tries To Criminalize Botham Jean For Having Marijuana In His Home

We think the F**K not. We don’t care if Botham Jean had Wiz Khalifa’s yearly weed stash under his bed. There isn’t a single “drug” in the world that can justify what bogus azz cop Amber Guyger did to him.

Yesterday, a janky journalist who works for Fox4 in North Texas thought it appropriate to write the following story…

DEVELOPING: Search warrant: Marijuana found in Botham Jean’s apartment after deadly shooting https://t.co/ISSGgxgt34 pic.twitter.com/iE6IsnNUUX — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 13, 2018

How does Botham allegedly enjoying the loud pack have to do with the fact that a police officer just assassinated him inside of his own home?!

The audacity of caucasity. Not to mention that the police waited until the day of Botham’s funeral to leak this information to the press. The search warrant went public just a short time after the services ended, it stated that there was a “small amount” of marijuana found.

Again, so the f**k what?!?

The Jean family legal team was livid to say the least:

“I think it’s unfortunate that law enforcement begin to immediately criminalize the victim — in this case, someone who was clearly was the victim that has absolutely no bearing on the fact that he was shot in his home,” said Lee Merritt, attorney for Jean’s family. “I would love to see more information coming out about the warrants executed on the home of the shooter who lived just below him. I haven’t seen any of those. And particularly for it to be on this day the day that we remember and celebrate him… to see the common assassination attempt on the victim that we often see in law enforcement involved shootings.”

If the folks in Dallas thought things were bad when Micah Xavier Johnson killed those 5 cops back in 2016, Marijuana won’t be the only thing smoked if this lady doesn’t serve BIG prison time.

Rest in peace, Botham Jean. We hope your spirit comes back to blow chronic smoke in the justice system’s face.