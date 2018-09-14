SMH: R. Kelly’s Brother Accuses Him Of Molesting 14-Yr-Old Family Member & Trying To Kiss Him [Video]

By Bossip Staff
 (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Carey Kelly Blasts R. Kelly For Being A Perv In New Interview

Carey Kelly is back talking about his brother and he’s blasting him with NEW allegations.

Here are some timestamps to skip to in the interview:

38:30 Carey claims R Kelly has touched family members. 48:00 Andrea, Kelly’s ex-wife, allegedly had to ask to use the restroom and she had to crawl like a dog. 55:00 R Kelly tried to kiss/sleep with him so they fought. 1:15:58 Carrey says he allegedly made a sex tape with 13-year-old white girls

