Issa Rae, Childish Gambino, Gucci Mane And More At RihRih's Annual Diamond Ball

- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Rihanna’s 4th Annual Diamond Ball Is A Huge Success

It’s been a huge week for Rihanna, who saw her Savage x Fenty line hit the runway for NYFW for the very first time Wednesday and then Thursday her Diamond Ball went down for the fourth year in a row.

Issa Rae Childish Gambino Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

SplashNews.com

Hosted by Issa Rae and Childish Gambino the 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation was held at Cipriani Wall Street and to say the event was star-studded is an understatement! RihRih’s guests included young chanteuses like Teyana Taylor, Normani, Justine Skye and Melii as well as activists including Tarana Burke, actresses like Tiffany Haddish and La La Anthony, athletes including Odell Beckham Jr., Rudy Gay, God Shammgod and CC Sabathia and rappers including Nipsey Hussle, Fabolous, ASAP Rocky, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, DJ Mustard, YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more. Oh and let us not forget the supermodels in the building — Ebonee Davis, Joan Smalls, Jasmine Sanders, Duckie Thot, Candice Swanepoel and Josephine Skriver jut to name a few!

Hit the flip for all the greatness.

Normani Kordei Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Normani served one of our favorite looks at the ball.

Teyana Taylor Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Teyana Taylor embraced the menswear influenced trend

Ellen Von Unwerth Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

So did celebrity photographer Ellen Von Unwerth

Trevor Noah Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Trevor Noah was sharp

LaLa Anthony Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

SplashNews.com

La La’s been serving lewks all week

Tiffany Haddish Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City,

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Tiffany Haddish was foolin on the carpet but her navy sequinned number was poppin.

Chanel Thierry Dijon McFarlane DJ Mustard Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

DJ Mustard and his wife Chanel came through drippin…

YG Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

YG cleaned up so nicely

Nipsey Hussle Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

SplashNews.com

So did Nipsey

ASAP Rocky Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

SplashNews.com

ASAP Rocky is always fly

Meek Mill Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Meek got suited and booted

John David Jackson aka Fabolous Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Fabolous lookin’ right with the formal wear

Julius Dubose A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie definitely rose to the dress code challenge

Keyshia Ka'Oir Gucci Mane Radric Davis Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir were definitely the best dressed couple in the building

Amber and CC Sabathia Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation held at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York

SplashNews.com

But CC Sabathia and his wife Amber gave them a good run for their money

