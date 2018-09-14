Issa Rae, Childish Gambino, Gucci Mane And More At RihRih’s Annual Diamond Ball

Rihanna’s 4th Annual Diamond Ball Is A Huge Success

It’s been a huge week for Rihanna, who saw her Savage x Fenty line hit the runway for NYFW for the very first time Wednesday and then Thursday her Diamond Ball went down for the fourth year in a row.

Hosted by Issa Rae and Childish Gambino the 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation was held at Cipriani Wall Street and to say the event was star-studded is an understatement! RihRih’s guests included young chanteuses like Teyana Taylor, Normani, Justine Skye and Melii as well as activists including Tarana Burke, actresses like Tiffany Haddish and La La Anthony, athletes including Odell Beckham Jr., Rudy Gay, God Shammgod and CC Sabathia and rappers including Nipsey Hussle, Fabolous, ASAP Rocky, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, DJ Mustard, YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more. Oh and let us not forget the supermodels in the building — Ebonee Davis, Joan Smalls, Jasmine Sanders, Duckie Thot, Candice Swanepoel and Josephine Skriver jut to name a few!

