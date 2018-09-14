Issa Rae, Childish Gambino, Gucci Mane And More At RihRih’s Annual Diamond Ball
Rihanna’s 4th Annual Diamond Ball Is A Huge Success
It’s been a huge week for Rihanna, who saw her Savage x Fenty line hit the runway for NYFW for the very first time Wednesday and then Thursday her Diamond Ball went down for the fourth year in a row.
Hosted by Issa Rae and Childish Gambino the 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation was held at Cipriani Wall Street and to say the event was star-studded is an understatement! RihRih’s guests included young chanteuses like Teyana Taylor, Normani, Justine Skye and Melii as well as activists including Tarana Burke, actresses like Tiffany Haddish and La La Anthony, athletes including Odell Beckham Jr., Rudy Gay, God Shammgod and CC Sabathia and rappers including Nipsey Hussle, Fabolous, ASAP Rocky, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, DJ Mustard, YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more. Oh and let us not forget the supermodels in the building — Ebonee Davis, Joan Smalls, Jasmine Sanders, Duckie Thot, Candice Swanepoel and Josephine Skriver jut to name a few!
Hit the flip for all the greatness.
Normani served one of our favorite looks at the ball.
Teyana Taylor embraced the menswear influenced trend
So did celebrity photographer Ellen Von Unwerth
Trevor Noah was sharp
La La’s been serving lewks all week
Tiffany Haddish was foolin on the carpet but her navy sequinned number was poppin.
DJ Mustard and his wife Chanel came through drippin…
YG cleaned up so nicely
So did Nipsey
ASAP Rocky is always fly
Meek got suited and booted
Fabolous lookin’ right with the formal wear
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie definitely rose to the dress code challenge
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir were definitely the best dressed couple in the building
But CC Sabathia and his wife Amber gave them a good run for their money