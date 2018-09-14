Kinky Hair, Don’t Care: Naomi Campbell Let’s Her Soul & Afro Glow At Calvin Klein NYFW

Are You Feeling This Hairstyle?

Have we ever seen Naomi Campbell rock her natural hair??? The veteran supermodel switched up her look, from her signature middle part and straight tresses this week. She tossed that for this look. Could she be making healthy hair a priority? Previously, she’s been seen struggling with weaves and wigs.

Campbell was spotted at the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show at New York Stock Exchange rocking her (seemingly) God-given curls. She completed her look in a white & black trench with matching boots.

What do YOU think of this look on her?

Naomi rocked her natural look, pinned up on both sides. Here’s another view.

What was YOUR favorite hairstyle so far for NYFW?