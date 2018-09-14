Kym Whitley Speaks On New York & Flavor Flav’s “Braxton Family Values” Reunion

While on Bossip this week, Kym Whitley spoke on her time on “Braxton Family Values.” As previously reported ALL of the Braxton sisters issued a walkout-–except for Traci Braxton whose been filming with various reality stars in different scenarios.

On the most recent episode of the show, Traci was shown on a dude ranch with Kym Whitley, Phaedra Parks and Tiffany “New York” Pollard. Things got especially interesting however when Flavor Flav joined them on the ranch and laid eyes on New York who he hadn’t seen in six years.

According to Kym Whitley, New York just couldn’t contain her excitement.

