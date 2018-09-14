Wow: Julie Chen Uses Married Name For First Time Ever To Show Support To #MeToo Husband Les Moonves [Video]

Julie Chen Uses “Moonves” Name To Show Support For Husband

Last night several eyebrows were raised on social media at the end of the new episode of Big Brother. Not because of housemate drama, but because of what host Julie Chen said as she signed off.

For the first time ever, Chen used her married name to show subtle support for her husband, Les Moonves, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 12 women. Earlier this week, Moonves resigned from his position as CEO of CBS.

Chen has been long-known to excoriate both the #MeToo men accused of sexual abuse AND the women who continue to support them. So obviously, her full-throated support of her husband lead some to give her a side-eye.

Chen announced that she would be taking some time away from her other job at The Talk. We’re sure she’ll have something to say upon her return.