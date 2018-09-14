MarriedToMedicine Here’s What Quad Thinks About Dr. G STILL Denying Dirty Doggin’ In Their Marriage

Messy divorces…

Dr. G Explains His Side Of Ms. Quad Divorce, Quad Claps Back

A doctor/”Married To Medicine” star is explaining his side in his divorce. As previously reported Dr. G and Ms. Quad are over after that shocking reunion when the doctor confessed to bringing a woman to a hotel room and almost getting “blackmailed” over it.

Quad’s since spoken out on “Sister Circle” and blasted her ex for not finalizing his side of the divorce papers so they can both be single.

According to Dr. G however, their marriage was so fractured behind the scenes that it was bound to fail.

He appeared on V-103’s “Frank & Wanda Morning Show” this week to tell his “truth” and told the hosts that Quad moved out of their bedroom way back in 2014.

“The allegations she’s putting out there are totally false,” said Dr. G. “She’s saying that I was committing adultery, no I was not committing adultery. She moved out of the bedroom a few years ago,” said Dr. G. “She never did anything marital, she had severe withdrawal from the marriage in 2014. […] I did all I could for that marriage.”

Not only that, he’s denying cheating, with a smile mind you…

“That was the stupidest thing I ever did in my life. At that time we were not having sex. […] I caught my senses because I have senses. (laughs) I started smelling and seeing something that wasn’t right so I got outta there.”

and he’s adding that now is the right time to defend himself.

“It would be one thing if she was just saying things about me on the show, but she’s going outside the show saying things about me,” said Dr. G. “And I never had a platform to defend myself. So I decided to come here and defend my honor and to say I’m a person who always advocated marriage. I didn’t give up. And at this point, I just don’t feel like we are in the same place.”

According to Quad, however, he’s clearly just lying because he’s “lost.”

