REAL Love: Will Smith Hilariously Ethers Jada Pinkett Smith’s Outfit In Front Of MC Lyte, Everything Is Funny

Will Smith Lovingly Clowns Jada Pinkett Smith’s Outfit

If you and your beloved can’t set fire to one another (figuratively) and still do the nasty later that night, do you really have love in your life?

For example, Will Smith posted this Instagram video of himself subtly and shadily DESTROYING Jada Pinkett Smith’s attire while the legendary MC Lyte was casually legend-ing in the background.

Now, walk up to your significant other, flame their outfit, gauge their reaction and ask yourself “Do I REALLY have love in my life?”