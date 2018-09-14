Young Thug Free After Judge Grants $100K Bail In Gun & Drug Felony Case (Exclusive)

Young Thug Turned Himself In Following Indictment On Felony Drug Possession

A judge has agreed to release Young Thug from the county jail as he battles eight felony gun and drug charges – despite prosecutors objections.

Thugger – who was born Jeffery Williams – appeared in court Sept. 13 with his lawyers, who successfully argued for him to be sprung from jail – albeit on a hefty $100,000 bail.

He later posted bail the same day.

The flamboyant rapper had been locked up for most of the week after a grand jury indicted him on several counts of felony violation of the state’s controlled substance act. Cops arrested the “Gain Clout” rapper last year during a traffic stop after they allegedly found a gun, a generic form of Xanax, marijuana and codeine.

Prosecutors wanted Young Thug held without bail until the outcome of his trial, possibly because he took almost two weeks to turn himself in after law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest. A spokeswoman from the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment, saying that Young Thug’s case was an open investigation.

Young Thug’s on/off fiancé Jerrika later posted about his successful bid for freedom on social media.

He is due back in court for his arraignment in November.