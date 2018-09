Exclusive Peek Into STAR Season 3

FOX’s smash hit “STAR” is BACK for a third season that’s already spicy based on this juicy preview sure to have everyone buzzing over the mystery father of Star’s baby.

We got our hands on this exclusive poster for the upcoming season that should excite any fan of the obsessed over series.

Catch an ALL-NEW episode of “STAR” Wednesday, Sept. 26 @ 9/8c on FOX!