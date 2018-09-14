Will You Be Watching??? Take A Sneak Peek At Masika, Lil Mama & Bow Wow On #GUHHATL

“Growing Up Hip Hop ATL” Sneak Peek

A new season of “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” is on the way with some new faces. As previously reported Lil Mama, Masika Kalysha and Kiyomi Leslie are joining the show alongside returning cast members Bow Wow, Ayana Fite, and Shaniah Dupri.

According to an official press release, viewers will see Bow and his bae Kiyomi fight for their love amid rumors that she’s just in it for the fame. Meanwhile newbie Masika Kalysha will embark on an R&B and Hip-Hop career while trying to tie up loose ends with her “old flame” Bow (Who knew?!) while Lil Mama’s working on reinventing herself with help from her rap mentor Mc Lyte.

As for the returning cast, Ayana Fite’s working on her fashion line, Shaniah Dupri is frustrated with her father Jermaine Dupri’s lack of involvement in her career while JD is embarking on a So So Def anniversary tour without Bow Wow completely.

Oh, and did we mention that you’ll get to see that Bow breakdown where he busted up thousands of dollars worth of camera equipment???



“Growing Up Hip Hop” returns to WEtv on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 9pm ET/PT; will YOU be watching???