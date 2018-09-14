Who They Want? Flip! Flip! Flip! Paul Manafort Enters Into “Cooperation Agreement” With Mueller Investigation Against Donald Trump

Paul Manafort Agrees To Cooperation Deal With Mueller Investigation

Keep your friends close, and people you THINK are your friends closer.

Donald Trump is going to have a hissy fit. His former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has officially agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation agains the President for collusion and election tampering.

BREAKING: Ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort cuts 'cooperation agreement' ahead of 2nd trial, prosecutor says. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) September 14, 2018

Manafort has already been convicted of several felonies in regards to tax evasion that would have resulted in a likely 8 to 10 year sentence. According to the Wall Street Journal, Manafort is set to admit that participated in conspiracy against the U.S. and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

You can practically hear Trump screaming from here.

Prior to the previous trial in Virginia, Manafort’s lawyer swore up and down that there would be no cooperation deal, but alas…

Here’s what the Donnie previously said about Manafort:

I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” – make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

A large number of counts, ten, could not even be decided in the Paul Manafort case. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime. President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

LMFAO! Donnie and janky Giuliani are gonna have a meltdown!