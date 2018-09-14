Who They Want? Flip! Flip! Flip! Paul Manafort Enters Into “Cooperation Agreement” With Mueller Investigation Against Donald Trump
Paul Manafort Agrees To Cooperation Deal With Mueller Investigation
Keep your friends close, and people you THINK are your friends closer.
Donald Trump is going to have a hissy fit. His former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has officially agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation agains the President for collusion and election tampering.
Manafort has already been convicted of several felonies in regards to tax evasion that would have resulted in a likely 8 to 10 year sentence. According to the Wall Street Journal, Manafort is set to admit that participated in conspiracy against the U.S. and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
You can practically hear Trump screaming from here.
Prior to the previous trial in Virginia, Manafort’s lawyer swore up and down that there would be no cooperation deal, but alas…
Here’s what the Donnie previously said about Manafort:
LMFAO! Donnie and janky Giuliani are gonna have a meltdown!