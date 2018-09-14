Still Separated Or Nah? Carmelo Cozies Up To La La For Fashion Week Show AND Swizz Beatz Birthday Bash!

- By Bossip Staff
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Carmelo Anthony (L) and La La Anthony (R) are seen on September 13, 2018 in New York City.

JNI/Star Max/GC Images

Carmelo And La La Anthony Are Looking Especially Cozy Again

Carmelo Anthony had the support of his leading lady, La La Anthony at his Melo Made exhibition for Fashion Week. The 34-year-old baller designed a collection of garments and accessories in partnership with Jordan and rag & bone and La La came through drippin’in Stella McCartney to show love. Looks like that’s a wedding band on her left-hand ring finger too.

💙💚💛🧡❤️💜#NYFW

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Carmelo Anthony (L) and La La Anthony (R) are seen on September 13, 2018 in New York City.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Still, until we get an announcement from La La and Melo we should probably hold off on celebrating them reconciling. After all La La has made several statements about how important it is that the pair co-parent. Then again, there’s no sign of Kiyan at this event. And it’s not the only event the two made an appearance together this week.

Hit the flip for photos of the pair at Swizz Beatz’s birthday party Wednesday.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Swizz Beatz, Carmelo Anthony and Lala Anthony attends Swizz Beatz Birthday Celebration on September 12, 2018 in New York City.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

La La and Melo were photographed laughing and having a great time with Swizz at his birthday party. As you can clearly see — Melo’s wedding band was in place for the event.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Carmelo Anthony and Lala Anthony attends Swizz Beatz Birthday Celebration on September 12, 2018 in New York City.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

La La’s wasn’t though… So like we said, time will tell, but they certainly look great together and we all want to see love win. La La and Carmelo are both great people, as evidenced through their devotion to good causes and strong show of loyalties to one another and their friends.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Carmelo Anthony and Lala Anthony attends Swizz Beatz Birthday Celebration on September 12, 2018 in New York City.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Wouldn’t it be dope if these two did recommit to their marriage and they had a big vow renewal event? We can see it now. Y’all know Kelly and Serena would be in the building. Maybe La La could even bring Beyoncé and Kim K to a better place in their relationship, wait maybe we’ve gone too far. But still, are you rooting for La La and Carmelo to work things out?

