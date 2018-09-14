Still Separated Or Nah? Carmelo Cozies Up To La La For Fashion Week Show AND Swizz Beatz Birthday Bash!

Carmelo And La La Anthony Are Looking Especially Cozy Again

Carmelo Anthony had the support of his leading lady, La La Anthony at his Melo Made exhibition for Fashion Week. The 34-year-old baller designed a collection of garments and accessories in partnership with Jordan and rag & bone and La La came through drippin’in Stella McCartney to show love. Looks like that’s a wedding band on her left-hand ring finger too.

Still, until we get an announcement from La La and Melo we should probably hold off on celebrating them reconciling. After all La La has made several statements about how important it is that the pair co-parent. Then again, there’s no sign of Kiyan at this event. And it’s not the only event the two made an appearance together this week.

Hit the flip for photos of the pair at Swizz Beatz’s birthday party Wednesday.