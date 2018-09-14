Lala Anthony & Her Diamond Heart Take #JusticeForJunior’s Sister To Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

Lala Anthony Takes Slain Bronx Teen’s Sister To Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

The media may have stopped talking about slain Bronx teen Junior and his family, but kind-hearted celebs like Lala Anthony have kept their word and stayed in touch Junior’s fam — especially his big sis Genesis (@_Octobersveryown_).

La took Genesis along as her date to Rihanna‘s prestigious Diamond Ball on Thursday, and all eyes were on them.

Genesis even got to flick it up with Bad Gal Rih Rih and break bread with more celebs all night long.

Lala is definitely a real one. R.I.P. to Junior.