Lala Anthony & Her Diamond Heart Take #JusticeForJunior’s Sister To Rihanna’s Diamond Ball
The media may have stopped talking about slain Bronx teen Junior and his family, but kind-hearted celebs like Lala Anthony have kept their word and stayed in touch Junior’s fam — especially his big sis Genesis (@_Octobersveryown_).
La took Genesis along as her date to Rihanna‘s prestigious Diamond Ball on Thursday, and all eyes were on them.
Genesis even got to flick it up with Bad Gal Rih Rih and break bread with more celebs all night long.
This is going to be a night that I will absolutely never forget and I am so grateful that I grew this bond with one of the best people that I’ve ever met . @lala you are amazing I can’t even begin to describe thank you for making me feel so special and thank you to @badgalriri for having me here everything was beautiful like nothing I’ve ever seen before. This was entirely a whole new experience for me and I was surprised at how comfortable I felt being there . It definitely took my mind away from everything that has happened and all the drama with social media. But I couldn’t help but still think of my baby brother and think of how excited he would have been . He wasn’t with me physically but I know he was there with me . ❤️ one of the best nights of my life hands down. 🙏🏻
Lala is definitely a real one. R.I.P. to Junior.