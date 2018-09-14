Pedo-Perv Cops: Miami Area Lieutenant Arrested, Accused Of Molesting Child For 7 Years

Braulio Gonzalez Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Child Since 8-Years-Old

A Miami-Dade police Lieutenant, Braulio Gonzalez, was arrested this week, amid allegations that he molested an underage girl. SMH. The victim told a psychologist the 44-year-old had been molesting her for 7 years, since she was 8. She also accused him of using his gun to intimidate her into performing sexual acts, according to the following news report.

Sad.