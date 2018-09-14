Mo Money: Adidas Reportedly Has Their Biggest Deal Ever For A Woman In The Works With Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka shook up the tennis world last week after she captured her first Grand Slam win by defeating Serena Williams in the U.S. Open finals. Now, only a few days later, the 20-year-old Japanese-Haitian star could be destined for a big pay day from one of the biggest sportswear companies in the world.

Adidas is prepared to pay the young Osaka $8.5 million a year, according to reports from The Times of London. If this endorsement does indeed work out as planned, it would make this the biggest deal Adidas has ever given to a woman. Osaka’s current contract, which is set to expire this year, is already with Adidas, and is reportedly somewhere in the six figures neighborhood.

Naomi has been climbing the women’s tennis rankings steadily since 2017, and her defeat over Williams on Saturday made her the first Japanese-born player to take home a major title.

Adidas has not yet commented on the possibility of a new contract for Osaka.