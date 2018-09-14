Yikes: Watch Angry Ferguson Activist Crash DeRay Mckesson’s Book Tour — “Sit Yo Lyin’ Self Down, You Stole Money” [Video]

Ferguson Protestor Calls Out DeRay Mckesson For Being Disingenuous

An angry Ferguson resident was fed TF up with activist DeRay Mckesson, who is currently on a book tour for “On The Other Side of Freedom .”

The upset man interrupted Deray’s promotional tour to air out his grievances with him. DeRay, who is originally from Baltimore got slack from the man for allegedly capitalizing off of the pain of what happened to protestors in Ferguson after Mike Brown’s killing.

Press play.

Here is the video of Ferguson activists protesting Deray book tour. pic.twitter.com/Mcm9hRKcwu — .YoNasDa Lonewolf (@QueenYoNasDa) September 14, 2018

Whew! Things got intense there for a moment. Thoughts?