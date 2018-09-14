Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married Only Two Months After Proposal
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have tied the knot just two months after getting engaged, according to exclusive reports from PEOPLE.
The 24-year-old singer and 21-year-old model reportedly got married on Thursday in New York City. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE, “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone.”
A religious source spoke to the family and confirmed to the publication that they were legally married at the courthouse, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends sometime soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the religious source also confirmed.
According to a photo obtained by TMZ, the newlyweds were seen walking into a courthouse on Thursday, where marriage licenses are issued. The outlet also reported the couple appeared to be extremely emotional.
Also reported by the publication was Justin allegedly telling a court official, “Thanks for keeping it on the DL.”
The couple getting to their nuptials quickly shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone close to the couple, as a source close to Bieber previously told PEOPLE that the singer and his fiancée preferred to keep the wedding quick and quiet.
Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin on July 7 while in the Bahamas at a local restaurant.