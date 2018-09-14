Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married Only Two Months After Proposal

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Already Married

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have tied the knot just two months after getting engaged, according to exclusive reports from PEOPLE.

The 24-year-old singer and 21-year-old model reportedly got married on Thursday in New York City. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE, “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone.”

A religious source spoke to the family and confirmed to the publication that they were legally married at the courthouse, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends sometime soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the religious source also confirmed.

According to a photo obtained by TMZ, the newlyweds were seen walking into a courthouse on Thursday, where marriage licenses are issued. The outlet also reported the couple appeared to be extremely emotional.