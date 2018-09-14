Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married Only Two Months After Proposal

- By Bossip Staff
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin looked like the happiest of couples as they stepped out in NYC on Wednesday morning. They spent the night together at Bieber's hotel , and emerged just before Noon . They went to Starbucks together, and happily waved to the paparazzi. Hailey did however hide her engagement ring finger under her jacket sleeves, after flaunting a ring the night before .

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Already Married

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have tied the knot just two months after getting engaged, according to exclusive reports from PEOPLE.

The 24-year-old singer and 21-year-old model reportedly got married on Thursday in New York City. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE, “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone.”

A religious source spoke to the family and confirmed to the publication that they were legally married at the courthouse, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends sometime soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the religious source also confirmed.

According to a photo obtained by TMZ, the newlyweds were seen walking into a courthouse on Thursday, where marriage licenses are issued. The outlet also reported the couple appeared to be extremely emotional.

Also reported by the publication was Justin allegedly telling a court official, “Thanks for keeping it on the DL.”

The couple getting to their nuptials quickly shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone close to the couple, as a source close to Bieber previously told PEOPLE that the singer and his fiancée preferred to keep the wedding quick and quiet.

Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin on July 7 while in the Bahamas at a local restaurant.

Comments

