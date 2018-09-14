Barely Legal Loving: Here’s Why People Think Drizzy’s In His Feelings Over THIS 18-Year-Old Model

Now wait a minute Drizzy…

Drake Dating Bella Harris Rumors Continue To Swirl

There’s more evidence to back up claims that Drake is indeed wooing a beautiful but VERY, VERY young model.

As previously reported Drake’s reportedly “in his feelings” over Bella Harris, the 18-year-old daughter of legendary producer Jimmy Jam.

Now Page Six is reporting that the stunner who graduated HIGH SCHOOL in June was spotted in D.C. this week where here maybe-baby Drake performed with the Migos during the “Drake And The Three Amigos” tour.

The publication reports that Drake dined at RPM Italian in Washington, DC, with with the model and shut down the restaurant to make sure they had privacy.

Not only that, some shady waitress allegedly leaked what they ate; “sweet corn agnolotti, spaghetti and meatballs, Mediterranean octopus and roasted salmon. Drake ordered the picatta moderno and whipped potatoes.”

The news is coming under scrutiny, considering the massive age difference; Drake is knocking on 32 and Bella is clearly barely legal.

To make matters worse, E! News is adding that Drake and Bella have “known each other” for two years.

Not creepy at all. What do YOU think about Drake possibly coupling up with a teen? This is very Blac Chyna/Tyga adjacent, right?

Hit the flip for pics and opinions on Drizzy and baby Bella.