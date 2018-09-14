LeBron James Partners With John Legend And Wendy Calhoun To Bring ‘Lean On Me’ To TV

Lean On Me Is Being Adapted For TV Thanks To LeBron James

LeBron James is developing something new every single day, and it just keeps getting better and better.

Over the past couple of months, the NBA star has opened a groundbreaking new public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and on top of that, he’s also negotiated several deals with various networks including NBC, Netflix, and Showtime to bring a bunch of different projects to life.

And now, James is adding yet another production to his already insane portfolio.

LeBron’s latest venture is a partnership with John Legend and Wendy Calhoun to bring Lean On Me to the small screen. Inspired by the classic 1989 film–which starred Morgan Freeman–the series will center on Amarie Baldwin, a young Black teacher who gets hired to be the principal at a struggling Akron high school.

Just like the original film, the television show will reportedly highlight how the system continues to fail kids of color, and Amarie must overcome certain obstacles to help her students succeed.

Calhoun recently signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV and will serve as writer and executive producer on the project, along with with John Legend, LeBron James and his Springhill Entertainment business partner, Maverick Carter.