Eminem Takes Aim At MGK In New Diss Track “Killshot”

Eminem Drops New Machine Gun Kelly Diss “Killshot”

Eminem is coming for Machine Gun Kelly‘s neck in a new diss track titled “Killshot”.

In case you haven’t been tuned into this white-on-white hip-hop beef, it started when Em came for MGK on his Kamikaze song “No Alike.” MGK responded with “Rap Devil,” accusing the legend of blackballing him and more. He also said Em must be “sober and bored.”

Listen to Eminem’s response below. “Younger me? No, you’re the whack me/It’s funny, but so true/I’d rather be 80 year old me than 20 year old you,” he raps in an attempt to make MGK’s career sound pathetic. He also mentioned giving hickies to Rihanna and refers to Iggy Azalea as “that Iggy ho.”

Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) September 14, 2018

Who do you think will win this one?